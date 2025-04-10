Santa's Village to open 66th season with new rides

article

The Brief Santa’s Village will open for its 66th season on May 17, 2025, with new attractions and unlimited access to rides, water slides, and a petting zoo. New this year are the Lil’ Monster Rally ride, Reindeer Rocker, and Coconut Competition water slide. Admission is free for guests under 36 inches tall, and season passes are available for $79.99.



Santa’s Village is set to kick off its 66th season this spring with the debut of three new attractions and a continued focus on family-friendly fun.

Santa's Village prepares for new season

The backstory:

The longtime Chicagoland amusement park announced Thursday that it will be opening on May 17.

This season, Santa's Village is introducing the Lil’ Monster Rally, a whimsical umbrella ride designed for young children; the Reindeer Rocker, a swinging platform ride for all ages; and the Coconut Competition, a four-lane water slide built for racing and friendly competition.

Admission to Santa’s Village includes unlimited access to rides, water slides, and the park’s petting zoo. Guests under 36 inches tall will receive free admission, and parking remains free for all visitors.

Season passes are currently available for $79.99, offering unlimited visits throughout the 2025 season, including the amusement park, water park, and the Santa’s Village Pumpkin Patch, which opens on Sep. 6.

Santa’s Village first opened in 1959 and continues to be a staple for local families looking to create lasting memories.