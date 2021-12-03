Illinois health officials confirm 42,559 new COVID-19 cases, 182 deaths since reporting last Friday

On Friday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 42,559 new COVID-19 cases in the state, including 182 additional deaths, since Nov. 26.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,835,076 cases, including 26,535 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Since last Friday, laboratories have reported 902,840 specimens for a total of 39,650,009.

As of Thursday night, 2,582 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 534 patients were in the ICU, and 221 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from November 26 – December 2 is 4.7%.

The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from November 26 – December 2 is 5.6%.

A total of 17,508,319 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight.