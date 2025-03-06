Illinois man sold over 90 grams of cocaine to undercover officers multiple times: sheriff

article

The Brief Evan E. Crews, 34, of Beach Park, was arrested on multiple drug trafficking charges, including possession with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a school. An undercover investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Special Investigations Group led to Crews allegedly selling over 90 grams of cocaine, with at least one sale near an elementary school. Crews remains in custody at the Lake County Jail, awaiting his initial court hearing.



An Illinois man was arrested this week on drug trafficking charges after an undercover investigation.

Evan E. Crews, 34, of Beach Park, faces three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, unlawful possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver within 500 feet of a school, three counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and violating an order of protection.

The backstory:

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group (SIG) began investigating Crews in January after receiving a tip about his alleged drug trafficking activities.

During the undercover operation, Crews reportedly sold over 90 grams of cocaine to detectives on several occasions, with at least one transaction taking place within 350 feet of an elementary school.

Crews was arrested Wednesday in the 200 block of Water Street in Waukegan.

What they're saying:

Lake County Sheriff John D. Idleburg emphasized the seriousness of drug trafficking near schools, praising law enforcement efforts to keep communities safe:

"It is absolutely unacceptable that anyone would endanger our communities by trafficking dangerous drugs, let alone so close to an elementary school. Our Special Investigations Group, in partnership with the ATF - Chicago Field Division, remains relentless in holding drug traffickers accountable and keeping these poisons off our streets. I commend our detectives and law enforcement partners for their outstanding work in this case."

What's next:

Crews remains in custody at the Lake County Jail and is scheduled for an initial court hearing this morning.