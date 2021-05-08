Illinois reports 1,729 new COVID-19 cases, 22 additional deaths

The Illinois Department of Public Health reported 1,729 new COVID-19 cases in Illinois, including 22 additional deaths, on Saturday.

IDPH is reporting a total of 1,353,226 cases, including 22,193 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 77,312 specimens for a total of 23,281,801.

As of Friday night, 1,947 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

Of those, 466 patients were in the ICU and 252 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from May 1-May 7, 2021 is 2.9%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from May 1-May 7, 2021 is 3.6%.

Advertisement

On Friday,107,688 vaccine doses were administered in Illinois.