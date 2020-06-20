Expand / Collapse search

Illinois reports 45 more deaths linked to coronavirus

Coronavirus
CHICAGO - The state of Illinois announced Saturday that 45 more residents have died from coronavirus.

The state said that an additional 634 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Overall, the state of Illinois has confirmed 136,104 cases, including 6,625 deaths, in 101 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,965 specimens for a total of 1,336,968.  The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 13–June 19 is 3%.

