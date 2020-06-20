Illinois reports 45 more deaths linked to coronavirus

The state of Illinois announced Saturday that 45 more residents have died from coronavirus.

The state said that an additional 634 people have been confirmed to have COVID-19.

Overall, the state of Illinois has confirmed 136,104 cases, including 6,625 deaths, in 101 counties.

Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 25,965 specimens for a total of 1,336,968. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from June 13–June 19 is 3%.