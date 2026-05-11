Smash-and-grab caught on camera at Chicago cannabis store, suspects on the run

The Brief Surveillance video shows three to four suspects breaking a window and entering a South Loop cannabis store around 3:40 a.m. Monday before fleeing in a white SUV. One suspect went inside and passed items through the broken window while others collected them and loaded the vehicle. Police said it’s unclear what was taken, no suspects are in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.



Chicago police are searching for a group of suspects caught on camera smashing their way into a South Loop cannabis store early Monday.

What we know:

Police said three to four suspects broke a front glass window at the Grasshopper Club cannabis store about 3:40 a.m. in the 0-100 block of East Roosevelt Road.

Surveillance video shows a white SUV pulling up near the sidewalk and at least three people, dressed in black, getting out.

One suspect is seen ramming the window with an object before a second suspect joins in, eventually shattering the glass.

Video shows one suspect entering the business while two others return to the vehicle. One of those suspects then heads back toward the store.

The suspect inside is seen throwing items through the broken window, where another suspect collects them and carries them to the SUV.

The suspect who entered the store later exits, carrying items in both hands, and the group speeds away from the scene.

What we don't know:

Police said it is unclear what was taken from the business and classified the incident as criminal damage to property.

Descriptions of the suspects have not been released. No arrests have been made.

What's next:

The store’s owner told FOX Chicago that the same suspects may be linked to other overnight robberies in the South Loop, Pilsen and Bridgeport neighborhoods, but police have not confirmed that information.

The investigation remains ongoing.