Illinois reports record-high daily COVID-19 case count on Friday, 105 die in last 24 hours

CHICAGO -- Illinois health officials on Friday announced 3,137 new cases of the coronavirus, raising the state’s case total to 56,055.

The more than 3,000 new cases is an unfortunate daily record-high for Illinois.

There are also another 105 deaths from the disease in the last 24 hours, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. The statewide death toll is now at 2,457.

More than 14,000 virus test results were received Thursday, and in total, more than 284,000 tests have been administered statewide, according to IDPH.

Of the 105 new deaths reported Friday, the youngest victim is a teen boy, while the oldest is a man in his 100s, IDPH said.

The virus has been reported in 97 of the state's 102 counties. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness and death.

