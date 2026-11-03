Live election results: Illinois U.S. House 2026

The Brief Illinois voters are deciding races for all 17 U.S. House seats in the 2026 election. Democrats currently hold 14 seats, while Republicans hold three, and House members serve two-year terms. Five sitting Illinois representatives are not seeking reelection, including three who are retiring.



Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for reelection this year, including in each of Illinois' 17 districts.

Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.

2026 Illinois U.S. House Results

Illinois Election Results 2026

For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois election results 2026.

About the Illinois U.S. House races

Democrats control 14 of Illinois' 17 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives while Republicans control three.

Members of the House are elected to two-year terms.

Five sitting members from Illinois are not running for reelection, including Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Danny Davis, and Jan Schakowsky, all of whom are retiring.

Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi decided to run in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat, foregoing a bid for reelection to the House.