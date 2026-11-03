Live election results: Illinois U.S. House 2026
CHICAGO - Every seat in the U.S. House of Representatives is up for reelection this year, including in each of Illinois' 17 districts.
Polls close across Illinois at 7 p.m. CT, with results expected shortly after.
2026 Illinois U.S. House Results
Illinois Election Results 2026
For full statewide coverage, view our Illinois election results 2026.
About the Illinois U.S. House races
Democrats control 14 of Illinois' 17 seats in the U.S. House of Representatives while Republicans control three.
Members of the House are elected to two-year terms.
Five sitting members from Illinois are not running for reelection, including Jesus "Chuy" Garcia, Danny Davis, and Jan Schakowsky, all of whom are retiring.
Reps. Robin Kelly and Raja Krishnamoorthi decided to run in the Democratic primary for the U.S. Senate seat, foregoing a bid for reelection to the House.
The Source: The information in this report came from FOX 32 Chicago’s 2026 Illinois election results coverage and background information on Illinois’ 17 U.S. House districts and the representatives not seeking reelection.