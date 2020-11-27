Indiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting

Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting Thursday night in LaPorte County.

About 5:15 p.m., the LaPorte County Sheriff’s office received a call of shots fired in the 7000-8000 block of C.R. 500 West, according to a statement from state police.

Responding officers “were immediately met by gunfire,” police said, and their vehicle was struck.

The officers returned fire and struck the suspect, according to police said. They later found the suspect with a gunshot wound and officers rendered first aid, police said.

The suspect was transported to St. Anthony’s Hospital in Michigan City with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police. No officers were injured in the incident.