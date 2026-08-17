Indiana woman charged after police chase ends in crash, 3 passengers critically injured

The Brief An 18-year-old Michigan City woman faces four felony charges after police said she fled a traffic stop and crashed Friday night. Police said three passengers, including two juveniles, suffered life-threatening injuries. Police believe alcohol contributed to the crash.



A northwest Indiana woman faces felony charges after police said she led officers on a chase before crashing, leaving three passengers with life-threatening injuries.

Michigan City police chase, crash

What we know:

Police said Michigan City officers saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on West 11th Street from Washington Street at about 11:17 p.m. Friday.

An officer tried to stop the vehicle but its driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jaelyn Maida of Michigan City, allegedly sped away.

The officer began chasing the vehicle and the pursuit ended when Maida crashed into a guardrail along the South Shore Railroad at West 11th and Ohio streets, according to police.

Jaelyn Maida | MCPD

Police said Maida suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, while all three of her passengers suffered life-threatening injuries.

Two juvenile passengers were being treated at Franciscan Health Hospital, while an adult passenger who was initially taken to Franciscan Health was later flown to a regional hospital.

The charges

Maida was arrested after she was released from Franciscan Health and faces four felony charges:

One count of resisting law enforcement causing death or catastrophic injury, a Level 3 felony.

Three counts of criminal recklessness/aggressive driving resulting in catastrophic injury or death, Level 5 felonies.

Maida was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and given a $15,000 cash bond.

What we don't know:

Police said alcohol may have contributed to the crash, but toxicology results are still pending.

What's next:

Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.