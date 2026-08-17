Indiana woman charged after police chase ends in crash, 3 passengers critically injured
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - A northwest Indiana woman faces felony charges after police said she led officers on a chase before crashing, leaving three passengers with life-threatening injuries.
Michigan City police chase, crash
What we know:
Police said Michigan City officers saw a vehicle traveling the wrong way on West 11th Street from Washington Street at about 11:17 p.m. Friday.
An officer tried to stop the vehicle but its driver, later identified as 18-year-old Jaelyn Maida of Michigan City, allegedly sped away.
The officer began chasing the vehicle and the pursuit ended when Maida crashed into a guardrail along the South Shore Railroad at West 11th and Ohio streets, according to police.
Jaelyn Maida | MCPD
Police said Maida suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, while all three of her passengers suffered life-threatening injuries.
Two juvenile passengers were being treated at Franciscan Health Hospital, while an adult passenger who was initially taken to Franciscan Health was later flown to a regional hospital.
The charges
Maida was arrested after she was released from Franciscan Health and faces four felony charges:
- One count of resisting law enforcement causing death or catastrophic injury, a Level 3 felony.
- Three counts of criminal recklessness/aggressive driving resulting in catastrophic injury or death, Level 5 felonies.
Maida was taken to the LaPorte County Jail and given a $15,000 cash bond.
What we don't know:
Police said alcohol may have contributed to the crash, but toxicology results are still pending.
What's next:
Indiana State Police are investigating the crash.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Michigan City Police Department.