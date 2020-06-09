Jeep driver leads police on chase on South Florida highway; ends in rollover crash

A police chase on a South Florida highway came to a crashing end Tuesday morning.

The driver of a Jeep Wrangler refused to stop for Fort Lauderdale police around 10 a.m., according to WSVN. The man was reportedly wanted in an aggravated battery case.

Officers pursued the vehicle onto Interstate 95, where nearly two dozen police vehicles lined up across the lanes for the safety of others on the highway.

The chase lasted about 30 minutes, until a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser performed a PIT maneuver on the vehicle, causing the driver to lose control. The Jeep rolled over and came to rest on its side.

Officers could be seen removing the top of the Wrangler and pulling the driver out of the vehicle to arrest him.