Joliet rescue video: Man pulled from Des Plaines River after early morning fall

The Brief A 25-year-old man was rescued from the Des Plaines River around 4:25 a.m. Thursday. Officers kept him afloat with ropes until fire crews arrived with a rescue boat. The man said he slipped into the river and was not trying to harm himself.



A man was rescued from the Des Plaines River early Thursday morning after calling for help and being found in the water in downtown Joliet.

What we know:

An officer was in a parking lot west of the Joliet Police Department around 4:25 a.m. when they heard a man yelling for help from the river.

More officers responded and found the 25-year-old in the water on the west side of the Des Plaines River, near the southern end of the riverwalk in Bicentennial Park.

Police used water rescue equipment and threw ropes to the man, who held on while waiting for help.

When the Joliet Fire Department arrived, crews entered the water but determined the man was too weak to climb a ladder. A rescue boat was then deployed, and the man was safely brought out of the river.

He was taken to Saint Joseph Medical Center for treatment.

The man told officers he slipped and fell into the river and was not trying to harm himself.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how long the man had been in the water before officers heard him calling for help.

What they're saying:

"In Joliet, our first responders depend on one another, and this incident is a powerful example of that partnership in action," Joliet Police Chief Bill Evans said. "Our officers quickly located the individual and took immediate steps to keep him safe until the Joliet Fire Department arrived."

Fire Chief Jeff Carey said the rescue shows how closely the departments work together.

"Every call we respond to is a team effort, and we rely on each other to achieve the best outcome," Carey said. "In this case, officers kept the individual afloat, and our crews were able to quickly intervene and safely remove him from the water."

Evans added, "This is what our community can expect, when someone is in need, Joliet’s first responders will show up, work together, and do everything possible to serve our community."