Kate Middleton reportedly seen out shopping with prince as rumors intensify

For those following the internet speculation surrounding Kate Middleton , two updates were added into the mix over the weekend:

A reported sighting at a farm shop

Rumors of BBC being on standby for a "royal announcement"

Kate, officially the Princess of Wales, has not been seen on public duty since Christmas Day. And a palace announcement in January that the 42-year-old had unspecified abdominal surgery and would be out of sight for weeks triggered speculation and gossip about her health.

She’s not due to resume her royal duties until after Easter, but that hasn’t stopped royal enthusiasts from speculating about her glaring absence.

RELATED: Where is Kate Middleton? The internet has theories

Recent attempts at photo releases to show her wellbeing have only fueled further speculation, including the Mother’s Day image that was withdrawn by major news agencies around the world for evidence of manipulation.

Over the weekend, a UK agency reported witnesses said they saw Kate out and about.

Here’s the latest details in the saga:

Kate Middleton farm

The Sun reported an eye witness at Windsor Farm Shop told them they saw The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate, there shopping on Sunday, March 17.

The shops are a mile from their Adelaide Cottage home in Windsor, The Sun said , and referred to them as "her favorite farm shop."

The Sun reported the witness said: "After all the rumours that had been going round I was stunned to see them there. Kate was out shopping with William and she looked happy and she looked well."

The kids were not seen with them and no photographs were published.

Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrives at the Shaping Us National Symposium at the Design Museum on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

RELATED: Kate Middleton: What to know about the royal controversy that began with a photo

Royal announcement BBC

News of a "palace announcement" began trending over the weekend, specifically that the BBC had been told to be on alert for an imminent announcement from the Royal Family.

The rumor grew and began to spread specifically on X, formerly known as Twitter, though no evidence supported the claim.

As of Monday, X is now circulating a community note that "the source claiming that BBC Events has been told to prepare for ‘an extremely important royal announcement’ is a false rumor."

X said the claim originated from the Instagram page "popapologists."

This story was reported from Detroit.