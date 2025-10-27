Chicago crime: Search on for car that hit, killed pedestrian in Little Village

Police are looking for a car involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a pedestrian dead in the Little Village neighborhood last week.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2:41 p.m. last Friday in the 4000 block of W. 26th Street, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police said a pedestrian was crossing eastbound across Komensky Avenue in the south crosswalk when they were hit by a white 2011-2014 Hyundai Sonata.

CPD released an image of the suspect car from the day of the incident.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at 312-745-4521 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTip.com and use reference #JJ463804.