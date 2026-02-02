Suburban Chicago man found guilty of sexually assaulting stepdaughter

The Brief A jury found a 59-year-old Waukegan man guilty of sexually assaulting a child he knew. Prosecutors said the abuse happened in Aurora in 2006 while he lived with the victim and her family. Sentencing is scheduled for April 9, with a minimum of 40 years in prison.



A jury has found a north suburban man guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting his stepdaughter two decades ago.

What we know:

Glenn Wilson, 59, of Waukegan, was found guilty of four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and four counts of criminal sexual assault, according to the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Prosecutors said Wilson was the victim’s stepfather and lived with the victim and her family at a home in Aurora in 2006. They said he used his position and access in the home to sexually abuse the victim multiple times.

Following the verdicts, the judge ordered Wilson taken into custody at the Kane County jail.

What they're saying:

Kane County Assistant State’s Attorney Matthew Rodgers thanked the victim after the trial, saying, "Her courage and quiet determination that the truth come out all these years later serves as an inspiration."

What's next:

Wilson is due back in court for sentencing on April 9.

Prosecutors said Wilson faces a minimum of 40 years in state prison and is not eligible for probation. If released, he would be required to register for life as a sexual offender under state law.