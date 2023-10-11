Man, 24, shot in Park Manor alley

A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday morning in the Park Manor neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 24-year-old was walking in an alley around 1:30 a.m. when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up and someone got out and started shooting in the 7200 block of South Champlain Avenue, according to police.

The victim was shot once in the shoulder and was dropped off at Stroger Hospital where he was listed in stable condition, police said.

The shooter returned to the car and fled in an unknown direction.

There is no one in custody as Area One detectives investigate.