Man, 57, shot while driving in Bronzeville

A man was shot while driving Tuesday afternoon in the Bronzeville neighborhood.

The 57-year-old was traveling in his car around 3:30 p.m. when someone who exited a black SUV started shooting in the 800 block of East 47th Street, police said.

He was struck once in the shoulder and was transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition, per CPD.

There is no one in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.