Man, 59, stabbed in Chicago's Marquette Park neighborhood

A 59-year-old man was stabbed early Friday morning in Marquette Park on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Police say the victim was in the 6900 block of South Western Avenue when two men pulled up to him in a black sedan, got out and stabbed him with a sharp object.

The men got back into the sedan and drove off in an unknown direction.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center in fair condition with cuts to the leg, back and elbow.

No one is in custody at this time. Area One detectives are investigating.