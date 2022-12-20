Man, 64, reported missing for months from Fuller Park

article

Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a Fuller Park man who has been missing since August.

Freddie Ingram, 64, was last seen by family members on Aug. 10, according to a CPD missing person alert.

He is 6-foot-3, 250 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes.

It is unknown what Ingram was wearing during the time of his disappearance.

He may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-7380.