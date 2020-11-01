Man, 65, missing from Morgan Park

article

A 65-year-old man has been reported missing from Morgan Park on the Far South Side.

Anthony Porter was last seen Saturday in the 10900 block of South Halsted Street, according to a missing person alert from Chicago police. He is known to frequent between 47th and 48th Street and Michigan Avenue and Prairie Avenue.

Porter, who has dementia, is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds, with brown eyes, has a gray and black afro and a medium-brown complexion, police said.

He was last seen wearing a black and gray hoodie, dark-colored baggy jeans, and black shoes, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Two detectives.