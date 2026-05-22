Man accused of shooting at Chicago police officers faces attempted murder charges
CHICAGO - A man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after authorities say he fired shots at two Chicago police officers and a woman during a confrontation Monday night.
The backstory:
Maurice Reddick, 34, was charged with:
- Two counts of attempted first-degree murder
- Two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a firearm
- One count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building
- Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender
- Three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon
- One count of armed violence
- One count of possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine
- One count of possession of a controlled substance
- Issuance of a warrant
Reddick was arrested at about 9:25 p.m. May 19 in the 8600 block of South Marquette Avenue in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood.
Pictured is Maurice Reddick, 34. (Chicago PD )
Less than an hour earlier, Reddick fired a shot toward two on-duty Chicago police officers, police said. Authorities also said he shot at a 33-year-old woman at the same location.
No one was struck by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.
Police said Reddick fled westbound before entering a residence, where officers took him into custody without incident.
What's next:
Reddick is scheduled to appear in court May 22 for a detention hearing.
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The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Chicago Police Department.