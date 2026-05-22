Man accused of shooting at Chicago police officers faces attempted murder charges

The Brief A man is facing attempted murder and other felony charges after authorities say he fired shots at two Chicago police officers and a woman Monday night. Maurice Reddick, 34, was arrested in the 8600 block of South Marquette Avenue after allegedly fleeing into a nearby residence, where officers took him into custody without incident. No injuries were reported, and Reddick is scheduled to appear in court May 22 for a detention hearing.



A man is facing multiple felony charges, including attempted first-degree murder, after authorities say he fired shots at two Chicago police officers and a woman during a confrontation Monday night.

The backstory:

Maurice Reddick, 34, was charged with:

Two counts of attempted first-degree murder

Two counts of aggravated assault of a peace officer with a firearm

One count of aggravated discharge of a firearm at an occupied building

Three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender

Three counts of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon

One count of armed violence

One count of possession of 15 to 100 grams of cocaine

One count of possession of a controlled substance

Issuance of a warrant

Reddick was arrested at about 9:25 p.m. May 19 in the 8600 block of South Marquette Avenue in the city’s South Chicago neighborhood.

Pictured is Maurice Reddick, 34. (Chicago PD )

Less than an hour earlier, Reddick fired a shot toward two on-duty Chicago police officers, police said. Authorities also said he shot at a 33-year-old woman at the same location.

No one was struck by the gunfire, and no injuries were reported.

Police said Reddick fled westbound before entering a residence, where officers took him into custody without incident.

What's next:

Reddick is scheduled to appear in court May 22 for a detention hearing.

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