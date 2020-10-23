Man charged after allegedly breaking into Albany Park home, being shot by homeowner

A felony burglary charge has been filed against an Evanston man who allegedly broke into an Albany Park home and was shot by the homeowner.

Michael Mitchell was confronted by the 46-year-old homeowner Wednesday afternoon after breaking into the home in the 4800 block of North Kenneth Avenue, Chicago police said.

The homeowner, a licensed gun owner, began scuffling with Mitchell at 4:50 p.m. and shot Mitchell in the forearm, police said.

Mitchell, 58, was taken to Swedish Hospital in good condition, police said.

A bail hearing is scheduled for Friday afternoon.