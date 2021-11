article

A man was charged with murder in a deadly shooting this July at a Chatham gas station

Marquise Smith, 26, was accused of gunning down a 36-year-old man on July 24 at a gas station parking lot in the first block of East 79th Street, police said.

Smith was arrested Wednesday and charged with first-degree murder, police said.

He is due in bond court Thursday.

