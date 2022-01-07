Man charged in pair of carjackings in Park Manor

article

A Chicago man is facing charges in connection with two carjackings on the same block in the Park Manor neighborhood.

Alex Riaz, 25, was accused of carjacking a 33-year-old man on Dec. 21 in the 7400 block of South State Street, police said.

Three days later on Christmas Eve, Riaz allegedly carjacked a 29-year-old woman at gunpoint on the same block, police said.

Riaz was arrested Wednesday and charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm, vehicular hijacking and possession of a stolen vehicle with a value of $25,000 or greater.

He is due in bond court Friday.

