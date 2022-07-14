Man charged with hitting Chicago police officer in the face

article

A Monee man was charged with striking a Chicago police officer Wednesday afternoon in the South Loop neighborhood.

Craig Smart, 34, is accused of approaching police officers around 6:20 p.m., becoming aggressive and hitting one of them in the face in the 800 block of South Michigan Avenue, police said.

Smart was arrested moments later and charged with aggravated battery of a peace officer and two counts of resisting or obstructing a police officer.

He is due in bond court Thursday.

Additional information was not immediately available.