Man charged with sexually assaulting woman at gunpoint in Ford Heights

article

A Ford Heights man has been charged with holding a woman at gunpoint and sexually assaulting her over the summer in the south suburb.

Larry Shannon, 57, is charged with a felony count of aggravated criminal sexual assault, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The woman was trying to get into her vehicle about 3:30 a.m. on July 28 in the 1300 block of Park Avenue when Shannon closed the door on her arm and pulled out a handgun, the sheriff’s office said. He then ordered her to drive to a nearby field, where he sexually assaulted her at gunpoint before running away.

The woman drove to Richton Park, where she met a friend who took her to Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, according to the sheriff’s office. Police interviewed her and collected DNA samples that were later matched to Shannon.

Shannon was arrested and charged Monday, authorities said. He remains held without bail at the Cook County Jail and is scheduled to appear in court again Oct. 16 in Markham.