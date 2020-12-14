Man charged with shooting rifle on Metra platform at McCormick Place

A 40-year-old man is facing felony charges after allegedly firing a rifle earlier this month on a train platform at McCormick Place.

Shawn Kimbrough is charged with aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a firearm without a FOID card and reckless discharge of a firearm, Metra officials said in a statement.

Kimbrough turned himself in to Metra police Monday morning, officials said.

The incident happened about 10 a.m. Dec. 1 at the Metra station near Lake Shore Drive and 23rd Street, officials said. It was captured on the station’s video cameras.

Last week, the FBI released footage showing a man remove a collapsible rifle from a backpack and fire one round. It was unclear if he was aiming at anything, officials said, but no injuries were reported.

Kimbrough is expected to appear in court Tuesday.