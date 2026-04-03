Man's body found in Schaumburg pond during cleaning, police say
SCHAUMBURG, Ill. - A death investigation is underway after workers found a man’s body in a Schaumburg pond Friday afternoon, authorities said.
What we know:
The discovery was reported about 2 p.m. near Algonquin Road and Parkside Drive in Schaumburg.
Police said workers cleaning the pond found the man’s body floating in the water.
Detectives have opened a death investigation and notified the Cook County medical examiner’s office.
The man’s identity has not been released. Authorities said he appeared to be middle-aged and was wearing a dark-colored hooded coat.
This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Schaumburg Police Department.