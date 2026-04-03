Man's body found in Schaumburg pond during cleaning, police say

The Brief Workers discovered a man’s body in a Schaumburg pond Friday afternoon, prompting a police death investigation. The unidentified man, believed to be middle-aged, was found during pond cleaning; authorities have notified the Cook County medical examiner.



A death investigation is underway after workers found a man’s body in a Schaumburg pond Friday afternoon, authorities said.

What we know:

The discovery was reported about 2 p.m. near Algonquin Road and Parkside Drive in Schaumburg.

Police said workers cleaning the pond found the man’s body floating in the water.

Detectives have opened a death investigation and notified the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The man’s identity has not been released. Authorities said he appeared to be middle-aged and was wearing a dark-colored hooded coat.

This is a developing story. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available.