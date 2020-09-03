Man dies after being struck by car on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown

A man was killed after he was struck by a car Wednesday on Lake Shore Drive in Uptown on the North Side.

About 11:30 p.m. the man, who is either 87 or 88-years-old, was walking across Lake Shore Drive when he was struck by a Toyota Camry headed north in the 5200 block of North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago police said.

The man was rushed to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The driver of the Camry remained at the scene of the crash and was not cited, police said.

Area three detectives and CPD’s Major Accidents division are investigating.