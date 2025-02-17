Man dies after apparent medical emergency causes crash in Arlington Heights

The Brief A man died after apparently experiencing a medical emergency while driving on Rand Road in Arlington Heights. His van drifted off the road at a slow speed and came to a stop with minimal damage. The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office will conduct an autopsy to determine the cause of death.



A man died after apparently experiencing a medical emergency while driving in Arlington Heights, causing his van to leave the roadway and come to a stop in the parking lot of the Keys Motel, according to police.

What we know:

The incident occurred on Monday at about 4:42 p.m. in the 2300 block of East Rand Road.

Witnesses reported seeing the senior-aged male driver slumped over the steering wheel before his white Chevrolet panel van drifted off the road at a slow speed. The van sustained minimal damage, and the motel landscaping was largely unaffected.

First responders from the Arlington Heights police and fire departments arrived and began CPR. They deployed an AED before paramedics took over and provided advanced life support.

The man was transported to NCH/Endeavor Emergency Department, where medical staff attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead by an attending physician.

What we don't know:

The identity of the driver has not been released, pending notification of family.

What's next:

The Cook County Medical Examiner's Office has been notified and will conduct an autopsy to determine the official cause and manner of death.

The Arlington Heights Police Department is continuing to investigate the incident.