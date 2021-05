A 34-year-old man was shot Sunday night in Homan Square on the Northwest Side.

About 10:40 p.m., he got into an argument with a man in the 3800 block of West Roosevelt Road, who pulled out a gun and shot him in the back, Chicago police said. The shooter fled in a black Monte Carlo.

The man was brought to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

Area Four detectives are investigating.