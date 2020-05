A man was wounded in a shooting Sunday in North Mayfair on the Northwest Side.

The man, 19, was on the sidewalk about 8 p.m. in the 4000 block of West Argyle Street when a blue SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the hand and leg, and took himself to Swedish Hospital, where he was in good condition, police said.

Area Five detectives are investigating.