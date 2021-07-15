Man shot during armed robbery in Chinatown

A 40-year-old man was shot Wednesday night during an armed robbery in Chinatown.

About 11:30 p.m., the man was sitting inside his parked car in the 200 block of West 23rd Street, when he was approached by three males, Chicago police said. One of the males pulled out a gun and demanded the man’s wallet, but the man refused to comply.

The three males were able to get into the car, and began to struggle with the man, police said. The armed male fired a shot and the 40-year-old man was struck in the hand.

The group then fled the scene with the man’s wallet, police said. The 40-year-old man refused treatment, and told officers he would go to the hospital on his own.

Area One detectives are investigating.