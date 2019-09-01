Man shot in Humboldt Park

article

A 42-year-old man was shot Sunday in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

He was walking along a path in the park about 7:07 p.m. in the 1400 block of North Luis Munoz Marin Drive when he heard gunshots and felt pain, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the leg and was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

A person of interest was taken in for questioning, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.