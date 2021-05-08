Man shot in the face while in parking lot of Bridgeport gas station

A 27-year-old man was critically wounded in a shooting Friday night in Bridgeport on the South Side.

About 10 p.m., he was in the parking lot of a gas station in the 600 block of West 31st Street when a male approached and fired shots into his vehicle, Chicago police said.

He suffered gunshot wounds to the face and neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, police said.

FOR BREAKING NEWS, DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

The shooter fled the scene in a dark colored sedan, according to police.

Advertisement

No one is in custody as Area One detectives investigate.