Man shot while sitting in vehicle on Chicago's West Side, in critical condition: police

The Brief A 22-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side Sunday afternoon, police say. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition. No arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing.



A man is hospitalized with critical injuries after being shot while sitting in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at 3:22 p.m. Sunday in the 3800 block of W. Flournoy Street, in the Lawndale neighborhood.

The man, 22, was sitting in a vehicle when another man approached and fired multiple shots at him, police said.

The victim was struck multiple times and taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. At last check, he is in critical condition.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.