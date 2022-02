A man was shot while standing on a sidewalk early Tuesday on the Near North Side.

The 40-year-old was standing around 1:05 a.m. in the 100 block of East Grand Avenue when gunfire struck him in the arm, police said.

He was taken by paramedics to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No one is in custody as Area Three detectives investigate.

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP