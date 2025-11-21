Man sought after hitting and robbing young woman on Chicago CTA train, police say
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly hit and robbed an 18-year-old woman on a Red Line train in Armour Square last week.
What we know:
Police said the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 100 block of West 35th St. The man reportedly struck the woman during the robbery, causing injuries.
CTA Red Line robbery, battery suspect | CPD
The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a green jacket over a black jacket, a dark hooded sweatshirt with white images, black torn jeans, and dirty, possibly white gym shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ485857.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.