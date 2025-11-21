Man sought after hitting and robbing young woman on Chicago CTA train, police say

The Brief Police are searching for a man accused of hitting and robbing an 18-year-old woman on a CTA Red Line train. The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 100 block of West 35th St. Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police or submit an anonymous tip.



Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly hit and robbed an 18-year-old woman on a Red Line train in Armour Square last week.

What we know:

Police said the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 100 block of West 35th St. The man reportedly struck the woman during the robbery, causing injuries.

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a green jacket over a black jacket, a dark hooded sweatshirt with white images, black torn jeans, and dirty, possibly white gym shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ485857.