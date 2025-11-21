Expand / Collapse search

Man sought after hitting and robbing young woman on Chicago CTA train, police say

By Nic Flosi
Published  November 21, 2025 6:07am CST
The Brief

    • Police are searching for a man accused of hitting and robbing an 18-year-old woman on a CTA Red Line train.
    • The attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 100 block of West 35th St.
    • Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact police or submit an anonymous tip.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who allegedly hit and robbed an 18-year-old woman on a Red Line train in Armour Square last week.

What we know:

Police said the attack happened around 8:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in the 100 block of West 35th St. The man reportedly struck the woman during the robbery, causing injuries.

CTA Red Line robbery, battery suspect | CPD

The suspect is described as a Black man wearing a green jacket over a black jacket, a dark hooded sweatshirt with white images, black torn jeans, and dirty, possibly white gym shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to contact Public Transportation Detectives at 312-745-4447 or leave an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference number JJ485857.

