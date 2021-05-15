Man, teenager shot in South Chicago

A man and teenage boy were shot Saturday in South Chicago on the South Side.

About 2:40 p.m., the man, 40, and the 16-year-old boy were on the sidewalk on South Coles near 81st, when they heard shots and felt a pain, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the back and brought to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said. The boy was struck in the arm, grazed on his chest, and was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital in good condition.

