Man who reportedly stabbed woman with syringe in Maryland grocery store arrested, police say

A man who was caught on video jabbing a woman with a syringe inside a Maryland grocery store has been arrested, Anne Arundel County Police confirm. Surveillance video captured the incident on February 18 at Christopher's Fine Foods on Shady Side Road in Churchton.

Thomas Bryon Stemen was taken into custody on Tuesday after he was positively identified as the suspect. He has been charged with first and second-degree assault, as well as reckless endangerment.

Thomas Stemen (Anne Arundel County Police)

RELATED STORY: Video: Anne Arundel County Syringe Attack Caught on Camera

FOX 5's Melanie Alnwick spoke with the victim on Tuesday morning. The woman told her that after the man stabbed her, he leaned in and said, "I know, it feels like a bee sting, doesn't it?"

Alnwick said the woman told her that she cussed at him until he left. She said at first she thought it was a cigarette burn but realized she had been stuck with a syringe after she didn't find a hole in her leggings.

The jab left a round lump with a bright red center. Though the wound is healing, the woman is going through an emotional ordeal.

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

She has no idea if she's been infected with something and is now taking three very strong preventative medications for 30 days just in case.

The victim told Alnwick she spoke with the store and with police. According to the victim, there is also video evidence that the suspect was in the cart area outside of the store prior to the attack and that he may have tried to stick other women.

"He picked the wrong woman," she said defiantly.