Chicago suburb warns of AI voice cloning scams that impersonate loved ones
BERWYN, Ill. - The Berwyn Police Department is warning residents about a new scam using artificial intelligence to clone voices and impersonate loved ones or trusted officials.
What we know:
Officials said scammers may call victims with voices that sound real, urging them to send money or share personal information.
Police advise anyone receiving such calls to hang up and call back whoever the scammer is impersonating using a known number.
They also caution against sending money without verification and note that urgent requests, secrecy, or unusual payment demands are major warning signs.
What you can do:
Residents are encouraged to report suspected scams to the Berwyn Police Department at 9-1-1 for emergencies or (708) 795-5600 for non-emergencies.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Berwyn Police Department.