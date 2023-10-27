Cook County shooting: Woman, teen boy found dead in south suburbs

A woman and teenage boy were found dead Thursday night in an apartment in south suburban Matteson.

Around 10:25 p.m., Matteson police responded to an apartment in th 4100 block of Lindenwood Drive for a report of shots fired.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 20-year-old woman and 16-year-old boy suffering from gunshot wounds. The woman was shot in the head and the boy sustained a gunshot wound to the head and chest, police said.

The woman and boy were taken to St. James Hospital in Olympia Fields where they were pronounced dead. Police say neither of the victims are believed to be residents of Matteson.

Police also say there is no reason to believe there is an imminent danger to the public, and that the shooting is being investigated as an isolated occurrence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Matteson PD at 708-503-3130.