No Kings 'Vote Early' events across Illinois Saturday: List

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The Brief The organizers of the No Kings protests are hosting events this Saturday to encourage Illinoisans to get out and vote. There are dozens of events across Chicagoland and the State of Illinois. Election Day 2026 is on Tuesday, November 3.



Indivisible Chicago, one of the leading groups behind the No Kings protests, is hosting another event – No Kings: Vote Early – this Saturday, Oct. 17, throughout Chicago to inspire voters ahead of the upcoming election.

It's among many No Kings voting events scheduled for Illinois and across the country.

Illinois No Kings events

Local perspective:

There are a series of events in Chicagoland on Saturday. Voters will not be able to vote on site at these events, but information will be readily available on how attendees can go home and vote.

Chicago area events:

According to No Kings organizers, the "Vote Early" event will be a place to promote nonpartisan voter participation, bringing the community together, making plans to vote early, and helping voters understand their options on how to vote. This is in contrast to previous No Kings events, which were more focused on peaceful protesting.

All of these events are occurring on Saturday, Oct. 17 at varying times. You can click into each link and RSVP to each of these events for more information.

There will also be an event on Friday, October 16.

Events in greater Illinois:

Aurora: Wilder Park, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Belleville: Belleville Public Square, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bloomington: Bloomington Center for the Performing Arts, from 12 to 2 p.m.

Danville: Vermilion St. and Main St., from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Decatur: Corner of Franklin & Eldo, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Joliet: Route 30 & Loop Mall Dr., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Peoria: Campustown area, Main and University Corridor, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pontiac: Historic Courthouse, from 1 to 3 p.m.

Quincy: 3236 Broadway St, from 12 to 3 p.m.

Rockford: Rockford City Market, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Springfield: Illinois State Capitol Building, from 12 to 1:30 p.m.

A full list of events going on throughout the Chicago area, State of Illinois, and neighboring states can be found here.

About No Kings and ‘Vote Early’

Dig deeper:

The No Kings theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

The No Kings Day of Defiance has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to a past press release from No Kings.

Ezra Levin, a member of Indivisible, which spearheaded the No Kings events, told The Associated Press that the March 2026 No Kings protests drew at least 8 million people across the country. The previous rallies drew about 5 million and 7 million participants respectively, according to Indivisible. This would make the protest one of the largest single-day protests in U.S. history.

According to the Mobilize mapped list by the No Kings organizers, there are at least 1,000 Vote Early events planned for Saturday. A full look at these events can be found here.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 have rallied against Trump and his former adviser, Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

The 2026 Midterm Election

Big picture view:

On Monday, early voting begins in Illinois. You can find information on early voting here:

Information on registering to vote in Illinois can be found here. You can check to see if you are already registered to vote in Illinois here. FAQs about registering to vote are answered here by the Illinois Board of Elections.

You can find a guide to voting for your specific precinct in Illinois here.

Click here for the Election Day Vote Center(s) available in your jurisdiction.

Information on how to locate your polling place can be found here by entering your name and address.

Locate your election official authorities here if you need to contact them, or for additional election or voting information.

Additional information on voting by mail can be found here. All requests by mail must be received by the Election Authority by Oct. 29, 2026.



Early voting will be available in person through Nov. 2, 2026.

Information about voting on Election Day can be accessed here. Polling places are open from 6 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Election Day. Voters wishing to cast their ballot on Election Day can do so in their designated polling place, or at a vote center designated by their election authority.

You can see what is going to be on your ballot here.

Further information about registering to vote, voting early, eligibility, voting rights, election transparency, mail in voting, and more can be found here on the Illinois Board of Elections website.