Streamwood woman arrested 2 years after fatal hit-and-run crash on Chicago's North Side

The Brief A Streamwood woman was arrested this week in connection with a 2024 crash that killed a pedestrian in Chicago. Police said Joscelyn Mercado, 20, was driving the vehicle that struck 67-year-old James Reedtillman. Mercado faces five felony counts.



A northwest suburban woman was arrested two years after a late-night crash that killed a pedestrian on Chicago’s North Side.

Streamwood woman charged in fatal crash

Joscelyn Mercado, 20, was arrested Wednesday in the 0-100 block of East Pine Street in Streamwood, according to Chicago police.

Joscelyn Mercado | CPD

She was identified as the driver who struck a 67-year-old man in the 1900 block of West Howard Street on Aug. 17, 2024, police said. The man later died from his injuries.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as James Reedtillman, of Evanston.

The charges

Mercado faces:

Four felony counts of aggravated DUI involving an accident and death

One felony count of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death

The crash

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on West Howard Street.

Reedtillman was walking in the street when he was struck by a black pickup truck traveling east, according to police. The driver fled the scene.

Reedtillman was taken to St. Francis Hospital by an Evanston ambulance and was later pronounced dead.

What's next:

Mercado was due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.