When to expect peak fall colors around Chicago

The Brief Fall colors are beginning to appear across the Chicago area. Warm weather and El Niño conditions have delayed the peak. Sunny days, cold nights and some moisture could produce vivid colors.



Chicago’s fall colors are starting to show, but the region may have to wait a little longer for peak foliage.

Chicago fall colors delayed

Dr. Christy Rollinson, a senior scientist in forest ecology at the Morton Arboretum, said the timing varies from tree to tree.

"Right now it is very idiosyncratic," Rollinson said. "Each tree is kind of doing its own thing."

She said the overall season is running late because of El Niño and recent warm weather.

View of Lake Michigan and the city skyline in Chicago, United States on October 14, 2022. (Photo by Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The most vivid colors usually develop when there are sunny days, cold nights and some moisture.

"We want bright days, cold nights, and then a little bit of moisture to help the trees kind of ease into the winter," Rollinson said.

What's next:

Some trees, including honey locusts, are already showing bright colors in the suburbs. Oaks are expected to add more shades later, ranging from brown to deep burgundy.

The city’s trees may change a little later than those in the suburbs because urban areas are warmer. But the difference between Lake County and Joliet may only be a few days.

Because the season is running late, Rollinson said many trees could change color at about the same time.

"There is going to be this potential for everything to change at once and to have a lot of intense color," she said.