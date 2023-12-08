Expand / Collapse search

Metra trains delayed due to hazmat situation next to tracks on Chicago's SW Side

By Fox 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Ashburn
CHICAGO - Metra SWS trains were briefly delayed Friday morning due to a fire next to the tracks in Chicago's Ashburn neighborhood. 

Firefighters responded to a Level 2 Hazmat situation alongside the tracks in the 2600 block of West Columbus Avenue just before 6 a.m. 

A semi truck caught fire, halting train activity in both directions at Columbus and Western Avenues. 

Fire officials say no one was injured. The scene has since been secured. 