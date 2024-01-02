Mike Madigan attempts to delay corruption trial

Former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, who is facing 23 corruption charges, is seeking to postpone the start of his trial.

The trial is scheduled to begin in April, but Madigan and a co-defendant are now requesting a delay.

Federal prosecutors strongly oppose the request, highlighting that Madigan was indicted almost two years ago, and that they are prepared for an expeditious trial.

The indictment accuses Madigan of reaping the benefits of private legal work that was illegally steered to his law firm, among other things. He has denied any wrongdoing.

Meanwhile, there are calls to remove a portrait of Madigan displayed in Springfield.

Illinois lawmaker Representative Ryan Spain of Peoria is sponsoring a resolution advocating for the removal of Madigan's portrait from the Capitol Building.

Currently, the Capitol features oil paintings of six past speakers, but in light of the recent indictments, Spain is pushing for Madigan's portrait to be taken down.