A 61-year-old woman has been reported missing from West Humboldt Park on the West Side.

Barbara Crawford was last seen Wednesday in the 4400 block of West Walton Street, Chicago police said.

Crawford is a 5-foot-3, 160-pound woman with brown eyes and brown hair, police said.

Police said Crawford may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call Area Four detectives at 312-746-8251.