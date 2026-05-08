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Missing girl, 14, last seen on Chicago's North Side

By Fox Chicago Digital Staff
Published  May 8, 2026 8:02am CDT
Missing Persons
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Julianna Faber | Chicago Police Department

The Brief

    • Chicago police are searching for 14-year-old Julianna Faber, who was last seen April 27 in the Uptown neighborhood.
    • Authorities said she may need medical attention and are asking anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives or call 911.

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last week from the Uptown neighborhood.

Missing Chicago girl

The backstory:

Julianna Faber was last seen on April 27 in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Faber is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with hazel eyes and strawberry hair. Officials said she may be in need of medical attention.

No further information was immediately available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266 or call 911.

The Source: The information in this report came from a missing person alert filed with the Chicago Police Department.

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