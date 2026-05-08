Missing girl, 14, last seen on Chicago's North Side
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CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last week from the Uptown neighborhood.
Missing Chicago girl
The backstory:
Julianna Faber was last seen on April 27 in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.
Faber is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with hazel eyes and strawberry hair. Officials said she may be in need of medical attention.
No further information was immediately available.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this report came from a missing person alert filed with the Chicago Police Department.