Missing girl, 14, last seen on Chicago's North Side

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The Brief Chicago police are searching for 14-year-old Julianna Faber, who was last seen April 27 in the Uptown neighborhood. Authorities said she may need medical attention and are asking anyone with information to contact Area Three detectives or call 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a 14-year-old girl who was reported missing last week from the Uptown neighborhood.

Missing Chicago girl

The backstory:

Julianna Faber was last seen on April 27 in the 4700 block of North Clarendon Avenue, according to a CPD missing person alert.

Faber is 5-foot-3, 150 pounds with hazel eyes and strawberry hair. Officials said she may be in need of medical attention.

No further information was immediately available.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Area Three detectives at (312) 744-8266 or call 911.