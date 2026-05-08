Crash on I-55 stalls traffic in SW suburbs
DARIEN, Ill. - A fiery semi crash on the Stevenson Expressway blocked lanes of traffic on Friday morning in Chicago's southwest suburbs.
What we know:
The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. and involved a semi fully engulfed in flames in the southbound lanes of I-55 near Lemont Road.
Southbound lanes between Lemont Road and I-355 are closed, while two lanes are open in the northbound lanes. Illinois State Police are encouraging drivers to seek alternate routes.
Still image of fiery semi crash on I-55 near Lemont Road.
What we don't know:
No injuries have been reported. It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
This story is developing. Check back for updates.
The Source: The information in this report came from Illinois State Police.